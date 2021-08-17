Inverse ETFs Shine as Stocks Fall amid Disappointing Retail Sales Data

While Monday’s trading was relatively muted, stock indexes and index ETFs tumbled on Tuesday, as July retail sales fell and broadening concerns about stagnant global economic growth affected markets. But the decline could offer a chance for those on the sidelines to get on board, while giving inverse ETF investors some short-term profits.

While the future remains to be seen after the weekend chaos in the Middle East, Taliban militants who have risen to power have alerted the U.S. that they are prepared to provide safe passage for civilians attempting to flee Afghanistan through an airport in Kabul, the White House said Tuesday.

“We intend to hold them to that commitment,” national security advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters amid a barrage of questions about the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was plunged into chaos as the Islamist insurgents quickly ousted the Western-backed government.

Although the week started out strong for stocks, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at record highs Monday, the Dow dropped around 1.3% Tuesday, while the S&P 500 gave up 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.3%.

The moves hurt major stock ETFs, which are also in the red on Tuesday. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are all showing significant losses just before 3 PM EST.

Highly anticipated retail sales were a significant factor in the stock selloff, as retail sales fell 1.1% in July, a much more substantial drop than the 0.3% dip anticipated by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The Census Bureau revised June’s reading to a 0.7% jump.

Analysts are attributing the drop to the climb in coronavirus infections, which have begun to spread rapidly throughout the country given the more highly transmissible delta variant.

“When we’re looking at the expectations for consumer strength going forward, some of the edge is being taken off by the rise in the delta variant,” BMO Wealth Management’s Yung-Yu Ma said. “These challenges aren’t going to go away quickly.”

At first, stocks appeared poised following the news, but after the regular market open things quickly shifted gears, with stock and index ETFs falling, and government bond yields lower across the board.

“Although retail sales fell in July, the outlook for consumer spending remains positive,” said Gus Faucher, chief U.S. economist at PNC. “However, spending growth will shift from goods to services over the next couple of years, limiting growth in most categories of retail sales.”

Certain retail stocks were also hit hard, with Home Depot tumbling over 4% after reporting second quarter results, which dragged indexes like the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower, along with ETFs like the VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH), which fell over 1.5% Tuesday.

Home Depot’s quarterly earnings beat estimates, but same-store sales only reached 4.5% in the period, less than the 5% consensus estimate of analysts polled by StreetAccount.