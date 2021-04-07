Emerging Market Internet Trends: The Rising Generation of Digital Consumers in India

The global economy has lurched toward an even greater reliance on technological innovation. With the coming Gen Z set to dominate the next wave of a rapidly digitizing consumer base, a country of nearly 1.4 billion makes India poised for transformation.

Kevin Carter, Founder and CIO, EMQQ, will outline where India fits into the broader digital revolution, with insights on key sectors and companies leading this digitization, from pharma to consumer stocks.

ETF investors can gain targeted exposure to the consumer spending potential of a rising middle class in the expanding emerging markets through the Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEArca: EMQQ). EMQQ focuses on the growing emerging market consumer sector, notably facets related to online retailers and the quickly expanding e-commerce industry.

The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF tries to reflect the performance of the EMQQ Index, which includes companies that must derive the majority of their profits from E-commerce or Internet activities and includes search engines, online retail, social networking, online video, e-payments, online gaming, and online travel.

The ETF’s portfolio includes many prominent emerging market names, including Meituan, Tencent, Alibaba, Naspers, MercadoLibre, Prosus, JD.com, PinDuoDuo, Naver, Baidu, and Netease, among others.

EMQQ primarily focuses on the internet and e-commerce sectors of the developing world, helping investors capitalize on the growth of consumption in emerging markets. More than one billion people are expected to enter the consumer class in the coming decades.

“Emerging markets continue to represent tremendous potential because of their youthful populations and growing consumer class. Their ability to ‘leapfrog’ traditional models of consumption is driven largely by the confluence of burgeoning emerging market consumerism, smartphones, and the internet. In fact, McKinsey & Company has called this digital revolution ‘the biggest growth opportunity in the history of capitalism,’ an observation that helped inspire EMQQ’s unique approach to investing.” according to an EMQQ research note.

“Today, nearly 90% of the world’s population under the age of 30 lives in emerging and developing economies. By 2030, the global middle class is expected to swell to 5.5 billion people, with consumption in emerging markets accounting for $30 trillion – nearly half of the global total.”

