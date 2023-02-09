BondBloxx: Fixed Income Monthly Update – January 2023 Commentary

Source: ICE Data Services, JP Morgan, Bloomberg, BondBloxx | Data as of 1/31/23 Fixed Income: Emerging Markets Debt Emerging Market (EM) bonds capped off a strong 3-month run , as a falling dollar and attractive valuations help to drive bond prices higher. Broad benchmarks of EM debt are up +8-11% for the 3-month period, after posting returns of +2-3% in January. (Table 3)

, as a falling dollar and attractive valuations help to drive bond prices higher. Broad benchmarks of EM debt are up +8-11% for the 3-month period, after posting returns of +2-3% in January. (Table 3) Spreads on EM Debt have tightened over 100 bps since October , with EM being a relatively liquid asset class for investors to take on nearly double-digit yields. (Table 3)

, with EM being a relatively liquid asset class for investors to take on nearly double-digit yields. (Table 3) Not surprisingly, the riskiest part of the market performed best in January , with High Yield EM rising +3.8% in January, while Investment Grade EM was up +2.6%. (Table 3)

, with High Yield EM rising +3.8% in January, while Investment Grade EM was up +2.6%. (Table 3) While all global regions generated positive returns in January, Latin America saw the biggest gains , while the Middle East lagged. This pattern is in line with risk-on country groups and falling oil prices.

, while the Middle East lagged. This pattern is in line with risk-on country groups and falling oil prices. Emerging market spreads are highly correlated with the US dollar, which has fallen since late September. (Chart 6) Chart 5 Chart 6 Table 3

Source: ICE Data Services, JP Morgan, Bloomberg, BondBloxx | Data as of 1/31/23 Fixed Income: U.S. High Yield Ratings High Yield had a very strong month, with a +3.9% return for the asset class, and is now in positive territory for the 1, 3, and 6-month time periods. (Table 1)

for the asset class, and is now in positive territory for the 1, 3, and 6-month time periods. (Table 1) The rebound in investor sentiment was most pronounced when looking at rating sectors, with CCCs reporting a +6.0% return in January vs. +3.3% for BBs . This is even more impressive when we account for the fact the BB’s had the benefit of one year of added duration. (Table 4)

. This is even more impressive when we account for the fact the BB’s had the benefit of one year of added duration. (Table 4) Spreads tightened across High Yield in January, but CCCs saw the biggest improvement , with a 120 bps tightening in just one month. (Table 4)

, with a 120 bps tightening in just one month. (Table 4) January saw a rise in defaults from the fourth quarter, with several companies filing in the high yield and loan space during the month. While the 12-month default rate has increased, it remains under 2%, which is below the long-term average of about 3% for High Yield. Chart 7 Chart 8 Table 4 Source: ICE Data Services, JP Morgan, Bloomberg, BondBloxx | Data as of 1/31/23

Fixed Income: U.S. High Yield Sectors High Yield Sector returns varied between +3.0% (Consumer Non-Cyclicals) and +4.9% (Consumer Cyclicals) in January. (Table 5)

(Consumer Non-Cyclicals) (Consumer Cyclicals) in January. (Table 5) During the recent 3-month period , HY Industrials, up +6.1% for the period, more than double the return of HY Telecom, which returned +3.0%. (Chart 9)

, for the period, more than double the return of HY Telecom, which returned +3.0%. (Chart 9) The last 6-months have shown an interesting disparity within High Yield, with HY Energy and Industrials returning +3.7% and +3.4%, respectively, while Telecom and Healthcare are both in negative territory at -1.7% and -1.4%, respectively. (Chart 9)

with HY Energy and Industrials returning +3.7% and +3.4%, respectively, while Telecom and Healthcare are both in negative territory at -1.7% and -1.4%, respectively. (Chart 9) Over the last several months the Energy and Industrial sectors have been lifted by strong performance from large issuers such as Occidental Petroleum, EQM Midstream, First Energy, and Albertsons, while lagging sectors such as Telecom and Healthcare were impacted by credit struggles at issuers such as CSC Holdings and Bausch Health Cos. Chart 9 Chart 10 Table 5 Source: ICE Data Services, JP Morgan, Bloomberg, BondBloxx | Data as of 1/31/23

The ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Index tracks the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, below investment grade-rated corporate debt publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market.

tracks the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, below investment grade-rated corporate debt publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market. The ICE BofA Broad Market Index measures the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade debt securities, including U.S. Treasury notes and bonds, quasi-government securities, corporate securities, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities.

measures the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade debt securities, including U.S. Treasury notes and bonds, quasi-government securities, corporate securities, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. The ICE BofA U.S. Corporate Index tracks the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade rated corporate debt publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market.

tracks the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade rated corporate debt publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market. The ICE BofA U.S. Treasury Index tracks the performance of U.S. dollar denominated sovereign debt publicly issued by the U.S. government in its domestic market.

tracks the performance of U.S. dollar denominated sovereign debt publicly issued by the U.S. government in its domestic market. The ICE BofA Current 10-year U.S. Treasury Index is a one-security index comprised of the most recently issued 10-year U.S. Treasury note.

is a one-security index comprised of the most recently issued 10-year U.S. Treasury note. The Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 10-Year Duration Index is an index designed to target a 10-year duration using U.S Treasury securities. The index is constructed using U.S. Treasury Notes/Bonds in Bloomberg’s U.S. Treasury Index with durations in two bucket ranges, namely 6-10 year durations and 10-14 year durations.

is an index designed to target a 10-year duration using U.S Treasury securities. The index is constructed using U.S. Treasury Notes/Bonds in Bloomberg’s U.S. Treasury Index with durations in two bucket ranges, namely 6-10 year durations and 10-14 year durations. The ICE Diversified U.S. Cash Pay High Yield Rating Category Indices contain all securities in the ICE BofA U.S. Cash Pay High Yield Index, broken down by their rating categories: BB1-BB3, B1-B3, and CCC1-CCC3. Index constituents are capitalization-weighted, based on their current amount outstanding.

contain all securities in the ICE BofA U.S. Cash Pay High Yield Index, broken down by their rating categories: BB1-BB3, B1-B3, and CCC1-CCC3. Index constituents are capitalization-weighted, based on their current amount outstanding. The JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index tracks total returns for traded external debt instruments in the emerging markets, including U.S. dollar-denominated Brady bonds, loans, and Eurobonds with an outstanding face value of at least $500 million.

tracks total returns for traded external debt instruments in the emerging markets, including U.S. dollar-denominated Brady bonds, loans, and Eurobonds with an outstanding face value of at least $500 million. The J.P. Morgan 1-10 Year Emerging Markets Sovereign Index tracks liquid, U.S. dollar emerging market fixed and floating-rate debt instruments issued by sovereign and quasi sovereign entities. The EMBIGDL 1-10 Index is based on the long-established J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index and follows it methodology closely, but only includes securities with at least $1 billion in face amount outstanding and average life below 10 years.

tracks liquid, U.S. dollar emerging market fixed and floating-rate debt instruments issued by sovereign and quasi sovereign entities. The EMBIGDL 1-10 Index is based on the long-established J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index and follows it methodology closely, but only includes securities with at least $1 billion in face amount outstanding and average life below 10 years. The S&P 500 Index tracks the performance of 500 leading large-cap U.S. equities and covers approximately 80% of available market capitalization.

tracks the performance of 500 leading large-cap U.S. equities and covers approximately 80% of available market capitalization. The NASDAQ Composite Index measures all NASDAQ domestic and international based common type stocks listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market, including over 2,500 companies, An investment can not be made in an index

measures all NASDAQ domestic and international based common type stocks listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market, including over 2,500 companies, An investment can not be made in an index Credit Spread: the difference in yield between a debt security and its benchmark measured in basis points

