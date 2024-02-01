Innovator Adds IFEB to Int’l Power Buffer Lineup | ETF Trends

Today, Innovator unveiled the eighth fund in its International Developed Power Buffer ETF family. These funds provide the price return of the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) up to a cap while protecting against the first 15% of losses from the start of the one-year outcome period.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSE Arca: IFEB) resets every February. The fund has a pre-expenses upside cap on its performance of 17.54%. Like the other ETFs in the family, it primarily holds flexible exchange (FLEX) options contracts on EFA to meet its goals.

EFA tracks the MSCI EAFE Index, which covers 21 developed markets excluding the United States and Canada. It currently has nearly 800 components.

The fund has an expense ratio of 0.85%, like the seven other funds in the family.

Innovator’s entire lineup of buffer ETFs includes more than 50 funds, with products tied to a range of domestic and international indexes. The issuer has $17.7 billion in assets invested across a total of roughly 115 ETFs. Innovator’s largest fund is the Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN), with $1.2 billion in assets under management.

