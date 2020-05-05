Warren Buffett Questions Fed’s Most Recent Moves to Buy Corporate Debt

Like the perfect red wine to an Italian dish, the federal government’s stimulus package paired nicely with the U.S. Federal Reserve choosing to backstop corporate bonds. The move saw some confidence reemerge in the capital markets, but famed value investor Warren Buffett might have something to say about that.

The “Oracle of Omaha” said extreme consequences could emerge as the Federal Reserve is also looking to add high yield assets as part of its quantitative easing program. The uncertainty of the move is what troubles Buffett—it was almost a necessary evil.

“We’re doing things that we really don’t know the ultimate outcome to,” said Buffett. “I think in general they’re the right thing, but I don’t think they’re without consequences, and I think they could be of extreme consequences if pushed far enough. But there would be kind of extreme consequences if we didn’t do it as well.”

Buffett was effusive in his praise for Fed Chair Jerome Powell, saying that companies owe him much gratitude for allowing the central bank to extend loans to large and small businesses alike.

“Jay Powell, in my view, and the Fed board belong up there on a pedestal,” Buffett said. “They acted in the middle of March probably somewhat instructed by what they’d seen in 2008 and ’09. They reacted in a huge way and essentially allowed what’s happened since that time to play out the way it has.”

