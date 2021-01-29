Is Silver the Next Target of Short Squeezers?

Forget about the Covid-19 pandemic; it seems the major mover of markets these days has more to do with investor forums like Reddit. Silver could be the next target, which could give funds like the Invesco DB Silver Fund (DBS) a boost.

“Silver futures prices and shares of silver miners climbed Thursday after a user in Reddit’s popular WallStreetBets forum posted about executing a ‘short squeeze’ in the notoriously volatile precious metal,” a Wall Street Journal article noted. “Most actively traded silver futures closed up 2.1% at $25.922 at troy ounce after earlier adding as much as 6.7%, while U.S.-listed shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. AG 21.38% , a mining company, ended the day up 21%. The iShares Silver Trust, a popular exchange-traded fund tied to silver, also surged.”