Semiconductor ETFs Weaken After Intel Delays Next-Gen Chip

Semiconductor sector-related exchange traded funds were caught between two giants on Friday after Intel (NasdaqGS: INTC) stated it fell far behind schedule on its newest technology but Advanced Micro Devices (NasdaqGS: AMD) surged on its competitor’s misfortune.

The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NasdaqGS: SOXX), the largest semiconductor-related ETF by assets, declined 1.3%.

Meanwhile, Intel shares plunged 16.2% while Advanced Micro Devices shares jumped 17.0%. SOXX includes a 6.8% tilt toward INTC and 3.9% in AMD.

Intel announced it may give up manufacturing its own components after falling far behind schedule developing its latest chips, Reuters reports.

CEO Bob Swan told investors that Intel’s new 7-nanometer chip technology was six months behind schedule, and the chipmaker may even have to pay other manufacturers to produce its designs.

“This, our 45th Intel earnings call, was the worst we have seen in our career covering the company,” Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon wrote in a client note. “Frankly, none of the numbers matter. In fact, investors could have stopped reading the press release after the fourth line on the first page, which indicated Intel delaying their 7nm trajectory with yields running a year behind internal targets.”

Intel further disappointed investors with its third-quarter guidance, projecting earnings per share of $1.10 compared to a slightly higher estimate.

AMD was among those that rejoiced as Intel fell behind in the 7mm nanometer chip department. Advanced Micro Devices already sells 7mm chips. The smaller chip design allows chipmakers to place smaller transistors on a chip, making devices that utilize the smaller design more power-efficient.

Intel now expects its first 7-nm chips will come out in products by late 2022 or 2023, Business Insider reports. Data-center products will receive 7-nanometer chips in the first half of 2023, Swan said.

