Is the Global Economy Facing a Once-in-a-Century Crisis?

The coronavirus pandemic is already showing signs of its economic effects around the globe, but Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the world is already face to face with a “once-in-a-century crisis.”

Abe’s comments come after the country lifted a national coronavirus emergency order, except for the city of Tokyo and seven other prefectures. The monthlong emergency order was initially declared on April 7 and then later expanded through to May 31, giving local leaders the ability to implement social distancing orders as necessary to stem the tide of coronavirus cases.

Per a MarketWatch report, the “number of new cases has significantly decreased in Japan. Abe urged a slow return to social and economic activity to avoid triggering a resurgence of the spread of the infections.”

“The spread of global infection is never-ending. The world economy is facing a once-in-a-century crisis and is not even comparable to the Lehman shock,” Abe said, with reference to the investment bank that went under during the financial crisis of 2008. As developed nations like the United States are pumping trillions of dollars into the economy to stave off a recession, Abe’s sentiment correlates with these moves, saying that it is “absolutely necessary to prevent chain bankruptcy.”

