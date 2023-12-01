Invesco’s 4 Most Popular Fixed Income ETFs in November

Four funds in Invesco’s lineup of fixed income ETFs saw strong flows in November.

Last month, investors largely chose to stay investment grade while stretching out duration a bit further. The Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s (BKLN), the Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP), the Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS), and the Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) were Invesco’s most popular fixed income ETFs over the past four weeks as measured by net flows.

BKLN took in $476 million in the past four-week period. The fund has accreted $1.1 billion in net flows year to date through the end of November.

Bank loans offer attractive income but are more conservative than high yield bonds, adding less risk to portfolios. Compared to its bank loan ETF category peers, BKLN takes a lower-duration, higher-quality approach.

BKLN charges 65 basis points.

Exposure to Fixed Income ETFs via BulletShares

Invesco’s second, third, and fourth most popular fixed income ETFs over the past four weeks come from the firm’s BulletShares ETF suite. BulletShares ETFs can help advisors build customized fixed income portfolios for clients’ maturity profiles, risk preferences, and investment goals.

The funds offer the potential for monthly income and a cash distribution at the fund’s expected termination, similar to individual bonds. BulletShares can be used for potential rising interest rate protection, bond laddering, and lifestyle-driven planning.

BSCP saw $164 million in net flows in the past four weeks, brining year-to-date net flows to $1.2 billion.

BSCS took in $132 million in the past four weeks. The fund has accreted $525 million in net flows year to date.

BSCR saw $122 million in net flows in the past four weeks. The fund has seen $602 million in flows year to date.

BSCP, BSCS, and BSCR each charge 10 basis points.

