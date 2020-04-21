As we grapple with the new low-yield environment, fixed-income investors should consider the necessary tools to adapt to the changing market conditions.

On the upcoming webcast, Fixed Income Strategies for Volatile Markets, Steve Sachs, Head of Capital Markets, ETFs, Goldman Sachs Asset Management; Jason Singer, Senior Portfolio Manager, Global Fixed Income, Goldman Sachs Asset Management; and Michael Swell, Co-Head of Global Portfolio Management, Global Fixed Income, Goldman Sachs Asset Management will seek to provide fixed-income market insights and discuss various ways to implement fixed-income strategies into financial advisors’ client portfolios.

Goldman Sachs offers a suite of bond ETFs to help investors diversify with targeted fixed-income exposures, including Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEArca: GBIL), Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEArca: GIGB) and Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB).

The Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF looks to reflect the performance of the Citi US Treasury 0-1 Year Composite Select Index, which is comprised of U.S. Treasury obligations with a maximum remaining maturity of 12 months. U.S. Treasury obligations refer to securities issued by the U.S. Treasury, where the U.S. government backs payment of principal and interest.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF tries to reflect the performance of the FTSE Goldman Sachs Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index. The index is a rules-based index that is designed to measure the performance of investment grade, corporate bonds denominated in U.S. dollars that meet certain liquidity and fundamental screening criteria, and eliminates those with deteriorating fundamentals.

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF tries to reflect the performance of the FTSE Goldman Sachs High Yield Corporate Bond Index. The index is a rules-based index that is designed to measure the performance of high yield corporate bonds denominated in U.S. dollars that meet certain liquidity and fundamental screening criteria and eliminates those with deteriorating fundamentals.

