Cyprus Hospital is Using Blockchain to Store COVID-19 Test Results

Blockchain technology continues to be a major disruptor, irrespective of sector, and now it’s being used in the healthcare industry to store COVID-19 test results. In this case, a hospital in the country of Cyprus is doing just that in response to the virus.

“Blockchain tracking platform VeChain announced on Twitter on June 20 that its blockchain-based medical data management platform co-developed with digital healthcare solution firm I-Dante has gone live and will store COVID-19 testing results,” a Cointelegraph article noted. “The platform, dubbed E-NewHealthLife, was deployed in the Mediterranean Hospital in the Republic of Cyprus.”

“Cyprus citizens who go to the hospital’s COVID-19 laboratory to undergo real-time diagnostic and antibodies testing, will have their medical and test records on the blockchain,” the article added. “The records will be encrypted, hashed, and uploaded onto the VeChainThor Blockchain. The results will also be available on the E-HCert application. Adoption of E-HCert, the company said, reduces the cost of data storage and sharing.”

As noted, blockchain technology is making its way into every sector, so naturally, it makes sense that companies will want to hire individuals who have employable skills related to blockchain. Blockchain, which is the underlying technology that serves as the basis for cryptocurrencies, topped LinkedIn’s list of most in-demand skills for 2020.

“Last year, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and analytical reasoning led LinkedIn’s global list of the most in-demand hard skills,” LinkedIn wrote in a report. “They’re all on the list again this year, but a skill we weren’t even looking at a year ago – blockchain – tops the list of most in-demand hard skills for 2020.”

LinkedIn’s assessment was derived after looking at the profiles of the users who were getting hired at the highest rates. After all, was said and done, blockchain-related skills were the most ones deemed the most employable.

“Blockchain has emerged from the once shadowy world of cryptocurrency to become a business solution in search of problems,” LinkedIn wrote. “Which means that you don’t have to be in financial services to be seeking new hires who have background and expertise in putting blockchain to use.”

