Add This Growth ETF as Visa, MasterCard Approve Bitcoin Transactions

Large credit card giants Visa and Mastercard are moving into the cryptocurrency space with their own versions of credit cards, opening up opportunities for certain large-cap growth ETFs.

“Crypto credit cards are becoming more mainstream, with several financial giants in the space — including Visa and Mastercard — partnering with crypto companies to launch their own,” a Yahoo! Finance article reported.

To keep up with its rival Visa, Mastercard released its very own crypto card with digital currency exchange Gemini. According to the Gemini website, the card will give users the ability to earn up to 3% on dining, 2% on groceries, and 1% on other purchases — paid via cryptocurrencies of the user’s choice.

Mastercard’s foray into the digital world of crypto isn’t a spur of the moment decision. The company already noted earlier this year in a blog post that the move would be forthcoming this year.

“Whatever your opinions on cryptocurrencies — from a dyed-in-wool fanatic to utter skeptic — the fact remains that these digital assets are becoming a more important part of the payments world,” Mastercard noted. “We are seeing this fact play out on the Mastercard network, with people using cards to buy crypto assets, especially during Bitcoin’s recent surge in value. We are also seeing users increasingly take advantage of crypto cards to access these assets and convert them to traditional currencies for spending.”

“Our philosophy on cryptocurrencies is straightforward: It’s about choice. Mastercard isn’t here to recommend you start using cryptocurrencies,” the credit company added. “But we are here to enable customers, merchants and businesses to move digital value – traditional or crypto – however they want. It should be your choice, it’s your money.”

A Large-Cap Growth Opportunity

With a stake in both Visa and Mastercard, ETF investors can play both companies’ move towards the cryptocurrency space with the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB). Both holdings combined comprise about 6.69% of the fund as of October 17.

PWB seeks to track the investment results of the Dynamic Large Cap Growth IntellidexSM Index, which is composed of large-capitalization U.S. growth stocks that the index provider includes principally on the basis of their capital appreciation potential. So far for the year, PWB is up 12.7%.

PWB is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure. The Style Intellidexes apply a rigorous 10 factor style isolation process to objectively separate companies into their appropriate investment style and size universe.

