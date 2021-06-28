Inflationary Fears Keep Spiraling Upward

Although the stock market continues to trade near all-time highs, some experts are expressing concerns that the Federal Reserve may be downplaying the effects of inflation, potentially placing the U.S. at risk for another recession.

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz, is one financial pundit who is troubled by the Fed’s complacency.

Chairman Powell and other central bank officials have been claiming that the recent round of inflationary pressure is ephemeral, and will blow over once short-term supply chain bottlenecks are removed and the 2020 economic shutdown period is no longer part of the year-over-year comparisons.

But El-Erian said he sees mounting support for errors in the Fed’s process.

“I have concerns about the inflation story,” he told CNBC’s Becky Quick during a “Squawk Box” interview. “Every day I see evidence of inflation not being transitory, and I have concern that the Fed is falling behind and that it may have to play catch-up, and history makes you very uncomfortable if you end up in a world in which the Fed has to play catch-up.”

According to El-Erian, the Federal Reserve may be forced to increase interest rates and otherwise tighten monetary policy before it is ready.

“Normally, we end up with a recession because you have to slam on the brakes as opposed to slowly taking your foot off the accelerator, which is what believe is going to happen,” El-Erian said.

Since many economic indicators are lagging, official estimates show that the economy is still technically in a recession that began in February 2020, something validated by the National Bureau of Economic Research, an organization that is considered the official adjudicator on such issues. However, real GDP is very close to the level when the downturn began and is likely to exceed that level after Q2 data is analyzed.