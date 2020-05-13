Index ETFs Fail At Key Technical Levels As Fed Delivers Nebulous Outlook

Stock markets continued to sink on Wednesday, after dumping into the close Tuesday, as investors digested negative comments from the key Federal Reserve official. Concerns about reopening the economy along with worries over the market’s valuation as rocked stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 500 points or 2.1%. The S&P 500 lost 1.9% lower while the Nasdaq Composite gave up 1.9%. Markets are currently struggling to hold up around session lows as of 1 pm EST, after dropping to session lows around noon EST when billionaire investor David Tepper referred to this market as the second-most overvalued one he’s ever seen.

“The market is pretty high and the Fed has put a lot of money in here,” Tepper, founder of Appaloosa Management, told CNBC’s “ Halftime Report .” “There’s been a different misallocation of capital in the markets. Certainly, you are seeing pockets of that now in the stock market. The market is by anybody’s standard pretty full.”

Stock Index ETFs are echoing moves in the benchmark stock indexes as well. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) are both lower today, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) held up slightly better but is still in the red, as the average continues to struggle to reach the February highs.

Chairman Powell commented in prepared remarks for a webcast event with the Peterson Institute for International Economics that not enough has been done to manage the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

“While the economic response has been both timely and appropriately large, it may not be the final chapter, given that the path ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks,” he said. Powell added, however, the economy should see a substantial recovery once the coronavirus is under control.

Powell’s remarks came following a record loss of jobs last week, and ongoing concerns that states may be unable to contain the dissemination of Covid-19 as they attempt a partial reopening.