Index ETFs Are Slumping, But Targeting a Positive Week

Stocks slumped from fresh highs on Friday as lawmakers hastened to iron out differences over new coronavirus stimulus measures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 0.4%, while the S&P 500 slipped a similar amount. Meanwhile the Nasdaq Composite traded 0.1% lower, attempting to stay near breakeven. All three benchmarks tagged fresh intraday highs in morning trading after closing at records in the prior session.

Key stock index ETFs such as the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are all losing steam Friday, following record high trading on Thursday.

While the coronavirus stimulus negotiations have been dragging on for months, leaders in Washington are coming up against the deadline this Saturday night. Lawmakers claim they are approaching an agreement that would provide $900 billion in additional aid, but much still remains uncertain.

Past negotiations have derailed, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, stated Friday that the discussions “remain productive.” “In fact, I am even more optimistic now than I was last night that a bipartisan, bicameral framework for a major rescue package is very close at hand,” he added.

There is still uncertainty over how the stimulus will play out however as disagreements continue over whether or not to eliminate liability protections for businesses or aid to state and local governments.

Tesla’s S&P 500 Entry