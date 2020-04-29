Index and Stock ETFs Rally On Vaccine Hopes From Gilead

Stocks are making big moves today amid positive news from Gilead Sciences that a vaccine for the coronavirus could be in the works.

The biotech company’ stock climbed 6.5% in midday trading Wednesday as the company said that preliminary results of a coronavirus drug trial demonstrated at least 50% of patients treated with a five-day dosage of remdesivir showed an improvement in symptoms, and more than half were released from the hospital within a couple of weeks.

The company also said another trial by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases achieved its primary goal but was unclear as to what that meant.

The clinical trial involved 397 patients with severe cases of Covid-19. The severe study is “single-arm,” meaning it did not evaluate the antiviral drug against a control group of patients who didn’t receive the drug.