Growth, Value, Momentum, Volatility — we bandy the terms around daily when talking about markets, but how are you implementing factors in your clients portfolios?

In the upcoming webcast, How to Strengthen Your Core with ETFs, John Feyerer, Sr. Director of Equity ETF Product Strategy, Invesco; and Nicholas Kalivas, Senior Equity Strategist, Invesco, will discuss how factor-based strategies can provide exposure to the long-term drivers of returns.

For example, investors have relied on the growth style to capture high-growth names in various market segments through ETF strategies like the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA: RPG), Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEArca: RFG) and Invesco S&P Smallcap 600Pure Growth ETF (NYSEArca: RZG).

The investors can target the value style through specific ETFs like the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV), Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) and Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEArca: RZV).

Investors can focus on high-flying names and bet on these high flyers to continue to push higher on their upward momentum through ETFs like the Invesco DWA Momentum Portfolio (NasdaqGM: PDP), Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Portfolio (NYSEArca: SPMO), Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) and Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO).

Lastly, the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV), Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEArca: XMLV) and Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEArca: XSLV) use factor-based strategies that tilt toward companies with a propensity for lower volatility. Different issuers and index providers arrive at a basket of low volatility stocks in varying fashions. SPLV holds the 100 S&P 500 members with the lowest trailing 12-month volatility. XMLV targets 80 securities that it has determined have the lowest volatility over the past 12 months out of the 400 medium capitalization securities that are contained in the S&P MidCap 400 Index. XSLV includes 120 securities that it has determined to have the lowest volatility over the past 12 months out of the 600 small-capitalization securities that are contained in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

