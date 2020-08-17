Homebuilder ETFs Attract Attention As Market Heats Up

The homebuilding sector of the market has continued its hot streak as a deluge of potential buyers poured into model homes across the nation, further stoking builder sentiment and boosting interest in homebuilder ETFs. However, and the increase in lumber prices could slow the market’s momentum this fall according to experts.

Builder confidence in the newly built, single-family home market advanced 8% to 78 in August on the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, where a reading above 50 is considered positive sentiment.

In its continued climb over the year, the index has now reached a zenith in the 35-year history of the monthly series and is tied with the record set in December 1998. Builder sentiment tanked to 30 in April, when the coronavirus pandemic torched the U.S. economy. Yet it quickly recovered as consumers found themselves in a war for a short supply of existing homes, as they sought more space and made a shift to suburban areas.

“The demand for new single-family homes continues to be strong, as low interest rates and a focus on the importance of housing has stoked buyer traffic to all-time highs as measured on the HMI,” said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke. “However, the V-shaped recovery for housing has produced a staggering increase for lumber prices, which have more than doubled since mid-April. Such cost increases could dampen momentum in the housing market this fall, despite historically low interest rates.”

A spike in lumber prices are the result of heightened demand and a shuttering of mills in April and May. Mills not anticipate such robust demand and have faced problems with transportation and labor.

Of the index’s three components, current sales conditions climbed 6 points to 84. Sales projections in the next six months increased 3 points to 78, and buyer traffic gained 8 points to 65, its highest level in the history of the survey.