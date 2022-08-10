GraniteShares Launches 4 Short & Leveraged Single-Stock ETFs | ETF Trends

ETF issuer GraniteShares has listed a suite of short and leveraged single-stock exchange traded funds on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange. These ETFs provide leveraged long & short exposure to Tesla, Coinbase, and Apple, enabling investors to take high conviction positions on these stocks.

The initial suite of GraniteShares ETFs includes the GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL), the GraniteShares 1X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLI), the GraniteShares 1.5X Long COIN Daily ETF (CONL), and the GraniteShares 1.75X Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB).

Historically, access to leverage on single companies has been the domain of specialists such as hedge funds. GraniteShares has removed an access barrier by making such exposures available through ETFs, giving sophisticated investors the opportunity to express high conviction views in a transparent, accessible way.

GraniteShares founder and CEO Will Rhind said in a news release that the launch of these ETFs “is the first step of a broader roll-out of similar products,” before adding: “Product innovations like these give more choice to investors, who, thanks to their ability to access stock markets, data, and company news in real time, are better informed than ever before.”

“We believe many of these technology-empowered investors are looking for new ways to take advantage of market opportunities,” Rhind added.

