As Summer Turns into Fall, Gold Prices Could Start Rallying

Gold prices have been steadily falling as spring was turning into summer, but as fall gets closer, gold prices could start rallying again.

A recent Kitco Gold Survey got a pulse on what Wall Street analysts and retail investors are expecting during the first week of September. Overall, the sentiment is heavily more bullish than bearish for the precious metal.

“This week, 11 Wall Street analysts participated in the Kitco News Gold Survey,” Kitco News said. “Seven experts, or 64%, expected to see higher gold prices next week, while three analysts, or 27%, predicted a drop in price. Only one analyst, or 9%, was neutral on gold for the coming week.”

Retail investors who participated in the survey were slightly more bullish on gold.

“Meanwhile, 534 votes were cast in online polls. Of these, 360 respondents, or 67%, looked for gold to rise next week,” Kitco News added. “Another 101, or 19%, expected it would be lower, while 73 voters, or 14%, were neutral in the near term.”

As mentioned, gold prices were trending higher in the spring, but once summer was closing in near the end of May, prices started to retreat. Still, the precious metal is up over 5% for the year as investors await to see what the U.S. Federal Reserve does with interest rates.

Gold Price in US Dollars data by YCharts

