Indonesia Ready to Work on Critical Minerals Agreement With U.S.

Rich in critical minerals like nickel, Indonesia is ready to start working with United States on an agreement to supply the nation with these minerals in order to meet increasing demand for electric vehicles.

It’s just another prime example of one of the many proposed agreements nations are making with each other in order to meet their emissions-related goals. These critical minerals represent important components in developing clean energy technology.

“President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo has requested the United States to kick start work on a critical minerals agreement (CMA), as Indonesia seeks to retain its electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing competitiveness against other producer countries,” the Jakarta Post reported. “Speaking with US Vice President Kamala Harris on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Jokowi emphasized that Indonesia stands ready to become the supplier of EV batteries to the US.”

“Indonesia is ready to become part of the US’s global supply chain, including partnering with the US in semiconductor products,” said Jokowi in a statement.

Given this latest development, one fund to consider is the Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM). SETM seeks to provide results that correspond to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Energy Transition Materials Index. That index essentially tracks the performance of a selection of global securities in the energy transition materials industry.

The demand for overall critical minerals is projected to rise. With it, the demand for miners who materially affect the global supply will also increase. Given this, SETM provides investors access to the miners who produce uranium, lithium, copper, nickel, silver, manganese, cobalt, graphite, and rare earth elements.

Get Nickel-Specific Exposure

Investors looking at critical minerals opportunities specifically in Indonesia may also want to give nickel a closer look. The country is a top producer in nickel, which serves as a crucial component in developing clean energy tech.

As such, investors may want to target the Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) . NIKL offers a unique option to investors, given that it’s the only ETF to provide focused exposure to the nickel miners that supply a critical mineral for the batteries that store clean energy and support the electric vehicle revolution.

Per its fund description, NIKL seeks to provide investment results that track the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners™ Index (NSNIKL™). The index is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the nickel industry, including nickel producers, developers, and explorers.