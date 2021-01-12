GM Stock Rockets Upward after Revealing Flying Car Concept

Shares of General Motors have surged nearly 6% to notch a record high in intraday trading Tuesday after the automaker revealed a fresh electric van and possible plans to build futuristic flying cars. The move puts auto ETFs in the spotlight as well.

GM stock had rallied by as much as 8.8% to $48.95 a share as of Tuesday morning, resulting in a nearly $70 billion market cap, smashing its prior high of $46.76, which was met in October 2017. After struggling and climbing out of bankruptcy during the Great Recession to go public in 2010, the gains are historic for the automaker.

GM CEO Mary Barra and other executives discussed the plans as part of the CES technology conference, which is being streamed online this year.