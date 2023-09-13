Global X Adds to Thematic Suite with New Defense Tech ETF

Global X ETFs today announced the launch of the Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSE Arca: SHLD) . SHLD seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Global X Defense Tech Index. The fund offers investors access to the latest developments in cutting-edge technologies that contribute to national defense.

While traditional military threats to national security remain, new threats are also emerging. The rise in cyberattacks has spurred investment in artificial intelligence (AI), augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) and Internet of Things (IoT).

See more: “ Global X Launches 2 Active Emerging Market ETFs ”

Global X projects global military and defense spending will grow 40% to top $3.1 trillion by 2030. As national security threats evolve, investors may want to consider the companies leading the way in cybersecurity, defense technology, and advanced military systems and hardware.

“Amid escalating geopolitical concerns, the digital transformation of warfare, and new cybersecurity threats, there is a growing market for militaries to adopt cutting-edge technologies,” said Pedro Palandrani, director of research at Global X ETFs. “SHLD will allow investors access to the key developments and companies in the defense sector underpinning this growth opportunity.”

SHLD is the latest addition to the company’s suite of Thematic Growth funds. The ETF will carry an expense ratio of 0.50%.

“Many advisors have steered clear of technology investments in 2023 concerned the reward will not match the risk,” said VettaFi’s head of research Todd Rosenbluth. “This new ETF will give them a reason to move off the sidelines.”