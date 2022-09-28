GeoWealth Announces Key Changes to Platform | ETF Trends

GeoWealth, a modern TAMP platform, made several key announcements today. Notably, it has increased the amount of vetted managers on the platform by 200% in an effort led by its new head of asset management Jen Wing.

With over $15 billion AUA and $6 billion AUM, GeoWealth has a history of providing advisors with a proprietary platform that can be used to build their own models, select third-party model portfolios, or combine the two via custom Unified Managed Accounts (UMAs). GeoWealth also announced today that it has further enhanced advisors’ ability to customize on the platform by onboarding Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) and single asset class or “sleeve-level” strategies to be used as building blocks in UMA allocations.

“Our mission is clear: to empower advisors by offering the technology, infrastructure and back-office resources they can leverage and customize to meet any client’s needs,” said Colin Falls, president of GeoWealth. “We are laser focused on building the most RIA-friendly TAMP in the market and these new developments are indicative of our commitment to offering advisors additional customization and investment flexibility.”

Investment Consulting Division

For advisors looking for guidance and concierge-level support in building custom UMA solutions, GeoWealth is also announcing the launch of its internal Investment Consulting division.

“Already well known as the technology-forward, modern TAMP, GeoWealth has grown primarily by way of firms managing their own model programs as well as with firms making their own manager selections,” said Wing. “My team will be focused on the segment of the market that desires complete asset management support, including manager selection, portfolio construction, maintenance and white glove service.”

New Manager Portal

With a goal of better enabling efficient model-level rebalancing and reallocating, GeoWealth is also announcing the release of its integrated Manager Portal module on the platform. The Manager Portal will allow third-party managers, as well as advisors managing client portfolios, to communicate portfolio updates to the GeoWealth trading team for ultimate execution. Additionally, the portal allows asset managers to load their collateral directly to the GeoWealth Model Center for easy access by advisors.

GeoWealth is offering consultations to learn more about the changes to their platform at geowealth.com/contact-us.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit VettaFi.

About GeoWealth

GeoWealth is a turnkey asset management platform (TAMP) and financial technology solution built specifically for the needs of modern RIAs. GeoWealth’s user-friendly, cost-efficient, integrated technology enables advisors to access a diversified lineup of model portfolios and fully offload mid-and back-office responsibilities, including performance reporting, billing, portfolio accounting and more. Via its customizable open-architecture platform, GeoWealth enables advisors and firms to grow faster and serve clients more efficiently. Founded in 2010, GeoWealth is headquartered in Chicago, IL. Visit us at geowealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

StreetCred PR

GeoWealth@streetcredpr.com

Will Ruben

847-208-8289

William@streetcredpr.com

Jimmy Moock

610-304-4570

Jimmy@streetcredpr.com