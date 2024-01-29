Unlocking Value: The Importance of Free Cash Flow in the Small-Cap Space

Victory Capital recently expanded its free cash flow lineup, providing investors access to the small-cap space.

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) launched on December 21, 2023. The new ETF uses the same innovative methodologies employed by the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO), which captures stocks trading at a discount with favorable growth prospects but focuses exposure on the small-cap segment rather than large-cap U.S. stocks.

SFLO serves as a solution for investors looking to capitalize on companies with attractive free cash flow yields without giving up the compelling growth potential of small caps.

Free cash flow is the remaining cash a company has after accounting for operating expenses and capital expenditures. The value of a company is the present value of its future free cash flow.

Free cash flow serves as a valuable metric in evaluating companies and investment opportunities. It represents a company’s ability to grow its business, pay dividends, or pay down debt. This may be a particularly important metric in the small-cap space. Generally, companies down the cap spectrum do not generate as much free cash flow as their large-cap peers.

Notably, the smaller companies that succeed in generating high free cash flow tend to exhibit higher quality and lower valuations — attributes that make them ripe for investment.

“Many small-cap companies are struggling to produce free cash flow, adding unwanted risks,” said VettaFi’s Head of Research, Todd Rosenbluth. “This relatively new small-cap ETF from VictoryShares could potentially alleviate this issue with both a growth and a quality focus.”

Like VFLO, SFLO considers a company’s expected free cash flow, both funds focus on companies with higher current free cash flow yields and high expected growth rates.

Under the Hood of SFLO

SFLO’s underlying index, the Victory U.S. Small Cap Free Cash Flow Index, screens an initial universe of companies for historical and projected free cash flows. It then goes a step further by eliminating the slowest-growing companies to seek better outcomes in various market environments.

