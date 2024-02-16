VictoryShares' Small-Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Sees Steady Flows

VictoryShares’ small-cap free cash flow ETF has quickly gained traction with investors.

SFLO serves as a potential solution for investors looking to enhance their small-cap exposure and limit the volatility associated with the space. The small-cap ETF aims to capitalize on companies with attractive free cash flow yields without giving up the compelling growth potential of small caps.

“Many advisors have limited client exposure to small caps due to the investment style’s elevated risk profile. However, an allocation to a fund focused on high-quality, more profitable small-caps can help,” Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, said.

Generally, companies further down the cap spectrum do not generate as much free cash flow as their large-cap peers. However, SFLO’s focus on free cash flow sets the fund apart from many other small-cap ETFs and indexes.

As a reminder, free cash flow is the company’s remaining cash after accounting for operating expenses and capital expenditures. The value of a company is the present value of its future free cash flow.

By screening companies for inclusion based on free cash flow, SFLO effectively targets companies that can grow the business, pay dividends, or pay down debt. This is important as companies that succeed in generating high free cash flow also tend to exhibit higher quality and lower valuations.

How the Free Cash Flow ETF Evaluates Investments

SFLO uses the same methodology as the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO), which launched in June 2023, and has $129 million in assets under management.

Unlike many other free cash flow ETFs, VFLO, and SFLO consider a company’s expected free cash flow rather than just trailing free cash flow. This allows the VictoryShares free cash flow ETFs to target companies with high free cash flow yield and the highest growth rates.

