Target Future Strong Growth Companies With Free Cash Flow

It’s important to remember that many of today’s best-performing growth stocks were once unfavorable value stocks. Even when these high-flying growth companies were out of favor, they traded at high free cash flow yields.

Free cash flow remains after a company has paid expenses, interest, and taxes, and has reinvested in the business. Its uses include buying back stocks, paying dividends, or participating in mergers and acquisitions. It also arguably provides a more comprehensive and accurate snapshot of a company’s potential profitability.

Michael Mack, associate portfolio manager at Victory Capital, said that free cash flow better indicates a company’s longer-term profitability. “It reflects actual cash generated by a business and is less subject to manipulation,” he said. “It’s ultimately what matters.”

Don’t Rely Solely on Growth Indexes

According to Mack, the market can underestimate companies’ ability to reinvent themselves. Often, they can do this by finding new growth markets, whether that new market is the cloud or AI. Investors don’t have to rely solely on the growth indexes to find future growth leaders.

“There are many companies that are out of favor today that may be the growth leaders of the future,” Mack said. “You don’t always have to chase the shiniest new object to identify the strong growth companies of the future.”

For investors looking to target future growth companies with high FCF yields, the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) may be worth looking into. VFLO tracks an index focused on large-cap companies with high free cash flows. These companies are then filtered to select those with the most favorable growth prospects using trailing and forward-looking metrics.

VettaFi LLC (“VettaFi”) is the index provider for VFLO, for which it receives an index licensing fee. However, VFLO is not issued, sponsored, endorsed, or sold by VettaFi, and VettaFi has no obligation or liability in connection with the issuance, administration, marketing, or trading of VFLO.