Why Profitable Companies Generate Excessive Free Cash Flow

Traditional value metrics like book value convey how much capital a company has invested in the business. But the sign of a truly profitable business is that it generates more free cash flow (FCF) than it needs.

FCF is the cash a business has left over after it has paid its capital expenditures. Historically, a company generating a lot of FCF has been a sign of a business with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Sectors Generating the Most FCF

According to Michael Mack, Associate Portfolio Manager at VictoryShares and Solutions, the technology, consumer, and healthcare sectors have generated the most FCF over the past 30 years.

“These are sectors where the value of the business comes from intangible assets and intellectual property like an innovative patent or a strong customer brand,” Mack said.

Meanwhile, sectors like financials, energy, and utilities are commoditized. As Mack explained, those sectors have more of a level playing field, so it’s hard for companies to differentiate themselves. Therefore, they don’t tend to generate very much FCF.

“Oil is oil with little differentiation in who is drilling to get it,” Mack said. “Same with electricity or a loan from the bank.”

Targeting These Profitable Businesses With VFLO

Investors seeking profitable U.S. large-cap companies with high FCF yields should look into the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO). The ETF seeks to track the performance of the Victory U.S. Large Cap Free Cash Flow Index (the Index). The Index calculates FCF yield by dividing expected FCF by enterprise value.

Expected FCF is the average of the trailing 12-month FCF and the next 12-month forward FCF. Enterprise value measures a company’s total value, often used as a more comprehensive alternative to equity market capitalization.

The Index aims to select companies from a universe of U.S. large-cap stocks1 by applying a profitability screen. It then selects companies with the highest free cash flow yields that exhibit relatively higher growth potential based on trailing and forward-looking metrics.

