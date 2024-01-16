How Technology Stocks Can Generate High Free Cash Flow Yields

When seeking companies that generate high free cash flow (FCF) yields, sectors matter. Take technology, for example. This sector includes, in the words of Michael Mack , Associate Portfolio Manager for VictoryShares and Solutions,, “the largest and strongest companies.” This is where the “FAANG” stocks, which represent actual securities, and the “Magnificent 7” stocks reside, after all.

Mack noted that many large-cap technology firms often have higher profit margins. “Technology and productivity go hand-in-hand,” he said. “Technological advancements have caused the cost of computing to decline, driving a surge in profitability for many of these companies.”

This is because a lot of the value from large tech firms comes from their intangible assets. You can’t necessarily put a price on an algorithm. VictoryShares argues that FCF is good at identifying the strongest companies with the greatest growth potential.

“FCF has been able to the capture the growth in these companies, while other metrics like book value haven’t,” Mack said.

Catching Quality With VFLO

The challenge now, however, is that there are many large-cap tech stocks whose prices have gone up more than their FCF. This has caused the FCF yields to drop.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) seeks to invest in profitable U.S. large-cap companies with high FCF yields. As of November 30, information technology stocks comprised 9.28% of the Russell 1000 Value Index[1]. By comparison, they made up 11.62% of VFLO’s Index[2].

VFLO’s index applies a profitability screen. It then selects companies with the highest FCF yields that exhibit relatively higher growth potential based on trailing and forward-looking metrics.

