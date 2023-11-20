How Growth & Value Go Hand in Hand

Free cash flow (FCF) represents the cash a company generates after accounting for cash payments to support operations and maintain its capital assets. It allows companies to reinvest cash, pay dividends, or repay debts.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) invests in profitable U.S. large-cap companies with high FCF yields. It seeks to track the performance of the Victory U.S. Large Cap Free Cash Flow Index1.

The Index methodology looks to assess FCF on a historic and forward-looking basis. The ETF’s index identifies companies with a high FCF yield. These companies are then assessed using a growth filter to eliminate the slowest-growing companies.

When Calculating Value, Growth Is Always a Component

In a webcast hosted by VettaFi, VictoryShares and Solutions Associate Portfolio Manager Michael Mack said that value and growth are often considered “to be in opposition” to one another.

“Most analysts feel they must choose between two approaches customarily thought to be in opposition: value and growth,” Mack noted in reference to a Warren Buffett quote. “But growth is always a component in the calculation of value.”

“If you look at a lot of valuation strategies, they have tended to ignore growth when it comes to identifying value in the marketplace,” Mack added. “Over time, the highest growers generated a significantly higher return than the slowest growers2.”

Mack argued that combining forward-looking FCF yields with VFLO’s growth filter “seeks to improve upon traditional approaches to free cash flow yield.”

