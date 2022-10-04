As the Fed Continues to Fight Inflation Through Rate Hikes, Invest in Free Cash Flow

One of the three newest members of the Federal Reserve board of governors said that high inflation was his biggest concern and that the Federal Open Market Committee is determined to bring inflation back down to 2%.

In a speech a conference organized by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Dallas, and Richmond, Philip Jefferson said that while the “labor market remains strong … inflation remains elevated, and this is the problem that concerns me most.”

Jefferson also noted that “restoring price stability may take some time and will likely entail a period of below-trend growth.” However, he assured conference attendees that the FOMC is “resolute that we will bring inflation back down to 2%.”

“The full effects of monetary policy take time, but in my brief time on the Federal Open Market Committee, we have acted boldly to address rising inflation, and we are committed to taking the further steps necessary,” he added.

Jefferson was sworn into office in May, just in time for the Fed to announce three interest rate hikes of 75 basis points, bringing its benchmark interest rate from a range of 3% to 3.25%. The U.S. central bank has signaled that it will continue raising rates at a hawkish clip until it reaches a “terminal” rate between 4.5% and 4.75%.

