Ford Auto Sales Fall But Auto ETFs Remain Largely Unaffected

Ford stock is down slightly today, amid news that U.S. sales of the auto manufacturer’s new vehicles in August declined by 33.1% from the year prior. The company claims that the decline results from an ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips that’s causing a plethora of issues for the automotive industry.

According to auto data firm Motor Intelligence, the Detroit automaker’s sales tumbled to an adjusted selling rate of 13.09 million vehicles, marking the slowest movement since June 2020 and a decline from this year’s height of 18.5 million in April.

The drop in sales was widespread, with sales of nearly every vehicle in Ford’s lineup falling last month compared with last year. While there were some marginal gains from the Bronco, Ford’s best-selling F-Series pickups dropped by 22.5%.

The projected sales that analysts expected for last month was roughly 13.1 million to 14.4 million vehicles, with J.D. Power and LMC Automotive predicting total sales to fall by 13.7% compared to August 2020.

This was not the first month decline for overall vehicle sales, which fell in May and June, as climbing prices and shortages drove prospective buyers away. The declines dragged car sales to below their pre-pandemic level.

“Vehicle sales have contracted for two consecutive months as extremely high prices, particularly for used cars, is cutting off demand,” Oxford Economics’ Mahir Rasheed said in a research note in June.

Under Auto Pressure

According to the University of Michigan, consumers are feeling the pressure, as the percentage of households who said June was a good time to purchase a vehicle reached its lowest level in nearly 40 years. Oxford Economics also projects car sales to struggle for the remainder of 2021.

“While robust domestic demand and an improving health backdrop will keep a floor under vehicle sales through the rest of 2021, the pace of sales will be weighed down by inventory constraints,” Rasheed wrote.

August is historically one of the higher auto sales months of the year, but the chip shortage resulted in a plummet in inventory levels and a surge in the pricing of new vehicles.