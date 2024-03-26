Fixed Income Symposium Comes at Critical Time

Understanding the complex fixed income environment is critical to your portfolio’s success. VettaFi’s Fixed Income Symposium is happening April 18 and brings the experts and thought leaders straight to you. Hear the insights you need to succeed in 2024.

“The fixed income market looks very different heading into the second quarter than three months ago,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi. “I’m excited we will be tapping into the fixed income expertise of Dimensional Funds, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Natixis, Pimco, T Rowe Price, and others for this virtual event.”

Fixed Income Symposium Unpacks the Risks and Rewards

For a long time, many investors have anticipated rate cuts. But the Fed has recently indicated that there may be fewer cuts than initially theorized. Accordingly, finding smart and inventive solutions is critical to investors. The symposium will be a showcase for the strategies, ideas, and opportunities available to savvy investors.

The Perks of Symposiums

Symposiums are also notable for being an effective way to earn free CE credits. Because they cover significant ground over several hours of content, they are uniquely useful vehicles for earning the credits advisors need. Additionally, attendees will have access to on-demand streams of the content. This makes for an extremely convenient way for investors to revisit the thought leadership and ideas they need to consider as they plan for 2024.

The other perk of symposiums are baked into their nature as online events. Attendees get access to cutting-edge thought leadership from the convenience of their home or office. The fixed income symposium comes to you.

Register for the Fixed Income Symposium here.

