Treasury Bond ETFs Slide with 10-Year Yields Breaching 2%

Treasury bond exchange traded funds are retreating with benchmark 10-year yields break above 2% for the first time since 2019.

On Thursday, the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) fell 0.5%, and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NasdaqGS: TLT) decreased 1.0%. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 2.017%, while yields on 30-year Treasuries were at 2.299%. Bond yields and prices have an inverse relationship.

Yields on 10-year notes were above 2% for the first time since August 2019 amid a broad rout in the Treasury markets driven by expectations of a more aggressive response out of the Federal Reserve in its fight against the faster-than-predicted inflationary pressures.

The Labor Department showed that U.S. inflation accelerated to a 7.5% annual rate over January, a four-decade high. Core prices, excluding volatile food and energy categories, rose 0.6% month-over-month, compared to analysts’ expectations for a 0.4% gain, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Treasury yields have been rising sharply on expectations that the Fed will begin hiking interest rates to curb inflation. The latest inflation data adds to Friday’s better-than-expected jobs report, which suggested that inflation might not be as transitory as many hoped.

The money markets are already priced at a quicker pace of monetary policy tightening in response, projecting a 50% chance of a half-point hike at next month’s Fed meeting. Traders even bet on a full percentage point of increases by the end of July.

The latest jobs data also showed a large increase in average hourly earnings for workers, which some analysts argue is an even more meaningful gauge than headline inflation.

“If consumers and workers start believing that inflation is not going to be transitory they’re going to start demanding higher wages and higher inflation becomes embedded in the system,” John Briggs, head of strategy for Americas at NatWest Markets, told the WSJ.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Fixed Income Channel.