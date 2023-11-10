S&P 500 Snapshot: November Rally Continues | ETF Trends

The S&P 500 rose for a second consecutive week, finishing Friday up 1.3% from the previous week. The index has now posted daily gains for 7 of the 8 trading days in November thus far. The index is currently up 15.46% year to date and is 7.95% below its record close from January 3, 2022.

Here is a snapshot of the index over the past 5 days:

Here is a snapshot of the index from the past six months with a 50-day moving average:

The U.S. Treasury put the closing yield on the 10-year note, as of November 10th, at 4.61% which is above its record low (0.52% on 8/4/2020). The 2-year note is at 5.04%. ETFs associated with Treasuries include: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY), iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). See our latest Treasury Snapshot here.

S&P 500: A Perspective on Drawdowns

On October 9, 2007 the S&P 500 reached a then all-time high, closing the day at 1565.15. Then on March 9, 2009, the index dropped ~57% off of its high from exactly 17 months before, closing the day at 676.53. This time period became known as the Global Financial Crisis. It took over 5 years before the index reached a new then all-time high on March 28, 2013, where it closed out at 1569.19. The chart below is a snapshot of record highs and selloffs since the 2007 peak reached on October 9, 2007.

What happens if we take out the Global Financial Crisis? Here’s a snapshot the same chart above where the start date has been changed to the trough reached on March 9, 2009. Note the recent selloffs in 2022.

Here’s a table with the number of days of a 1% or greater change in either direction and the number of days of corrections (down 10% or more from the record high) going back to 2013.