Softening Labor Market Could Push Treasury ETFs Higher

A softening labor market could be what the Federal Reserve needs to finally cut interest rates. In turn, that could push Treasury ETFs higher.

The data-dependent Fed kept rates unchanged most recently, citing that it needs further confirmation that the economy is cooling. Slower job growth during April could be an early sign that the economy is cooling.

Furthermore, the Federal Open Market Committee elected to reduce its bond holdings. That could be a further sign that looser monetary policy is to come. Of course, the 2% target inflation rate remains a key metric for the Fed before reducing rates.

“The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent,” the Fed noted in a statement.

The bond market is thus far reacting positively after the higher-for-longer interest rates narrative shot yields higher the past month. Hope for a rate cut by the end of the year was revived, pushing bond prices higher.