Rather Than Chase Bond Yields, Investors Can Focus on Dividends

Fixed income investors spooked by what’s happening in the bond markets may want to consider giving dividend-producing stocks a closer look. Ongoing inflationary pressure is looking to be persistent, making the case for alternate sources of income over bond yields — or is it?

As the Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy, yields have been rising. Bond yields, in particular, are now challenging other sources of income, but yield chasing might not be the most effective way forward, according to a Barron’s article.

“As bond yields remained ultralow for many years, dividend stocks didn’t have a lot of competition for income investors’ attention,” the article says. “But now, as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and tighten monetary policy to fight raging inflation, the competitive landscape has changed dramatically and swiftly.”

Rising yields mean falling bond prices, making the case for dividend stocks that can weather the storm by offering a higher yield while not suffering from heavy price declines. Knowing where to look for these opportunities could lead investors to a path of dividend-focused exchange traded funds (ETFs).