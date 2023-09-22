Lock in Some High Yields for Longer With VCLT

With money market funds yielding 5% , many advisors have been leaning on short-term money market funds. And while that 5% is great, what happens if and when that yield goes away? It may be worth locking in some higher yields for longer. That’s where the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) can come into play.

Per Vanguard , VCLT seeks to provide a high and sustainable level of current income by investing in high-quality corporate bonds. It maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity of 10 to 25 years.

The fund had a 30-day SEC yield of 5.87% as of Sept. 20. VCLT carries an expense ratio of 4 basis points.

Low-Cost, Scalable Advice

Vanguard’s CEO Tim Buckley said at Exchange 2023 that the firm’s goal is “to make sure we’re producing the top-performing funds and ETFs out there.”

“We’ll wrap it with low-cost, scalable advice and deliver them on a world-class, digitally enabled platform,” he added. “And if you do that well and you can keep improving it, you’ll create value into the future.”

VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon called Vanguard “ the Hoover of the ETF industry ” for the way in which it’s vacuumed up investor dollars.

“They are just rock solid,” he said. “They have so many choices. They’re low-cost and always very, very dependable.”

