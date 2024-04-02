Get Exposure to Rising Argentina Bonds With This ETF

Demand for emerging markets (EM) bonds are heating up as fixed income investors expect rate cuts to occur following the Federal Reserve’s reiteration of looser monetary policy this year. Argentina bonds are one of those offerings hitting new highs amid other factors aside from rate cuts.

The country’s bonds have been rallying as new leadership under President Javier Milei starts to take its effect. Bets are on that under his administration, Argentina’s economy will improve as the president makes austerity a prime focus to improve the country’s tenuous financial situation.

In the meantime, bonds will get volatile. But market experts think that will eventually gave way to some degree of normalcy.

“Despite the strong move over the last few sessions and the potential volatility around the ongoing political negotiations, we think newly established levels can be consolidated,” wrote JPMorgan analysts, via a Reuters report.

Reuters also noted that Argentina’s “country risk” has fallen to new lows, giving investors some peace of mind before diving into the country’s bonds. That will certainly appease those who are more risk averse when considering EM bonds.

“There are plenty of political challenges and execution risks, but there appears to be a path to a political agreement,” added JPMorgan.