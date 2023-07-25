Fixed Income Investors Are Starting to Go Long on Bonds

As investors return back to fixed income in the second half of 2023, a shift from a short-term to a long-term rate strategy could be in the making.

In China, that’s already the case, according to a Bloomberg report. Demand for ultra-long government debt is increasing as investors think the government will scale back its economic stimulus measures, which may have a detrimental effect on the economy.

“The yields on China’s 15- and 20-year government bonds tumbled to the lowest since 2002 this week, while those for 30-year notes are hovering near levels unseen since 2005,” the report said. “Transaction volume for longer-dated securities has surged to a multi-year high.”

In the U.S., a short-term strategy was the prime option to mitigate rate risk as the Fed tightened monetary policy. However, a pivot to long-term rates opens options in the bond exchange-traded fund (ETF) fund world where Vanguard has options for ETF investors.

Long-Term Options on U.S. Treasuries

With an eye on long-term debt options, one fund to consider is the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (EDV). EDV seeks to track the performance of an index of extended-duration zero-coupon U.S. Treasury securities, employing an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.