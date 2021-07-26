Bonds as a Ballast: A Renewed Case for the 60/40

As inflation rears its ugly head, investors are beginning to worry about the outlook for real rates in fixed income portfolios. Yet alternative options, even in the high-risk space, are not plentiful.

For example, Vanguard’s most popular bond ETF play, the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (BND), provides exposure to a wide spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed income securities in the United States, including government, corporate, and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than 1 year.

Bond investors can use BND as a traditional hedging component when the equities market goes awry. Short-term traders can also use the ETF given its dynamic ability to be bought and sold quickly in the open market.

The Vanguard Interim-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) provides a more targeted play to includes U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies, with maturities between 5 and 10 years.

For a pure-play on the debt markets overseas, there’s the Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (BNDX). BNDX seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of non-U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade bonds. The ETF employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex-USD Float Adjusted RIC Capped Index (USD Hedged), which provides a broad-based measure of the global, investment-grade, fixed-rate debt markets. Additionally, it employs hedging strategies to protect against uncertainty in exchange rates.

