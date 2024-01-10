Venerated Voices™ 2023 Rankings | ETF Trends

Advisor Perspectives, a leading publisher and ranked as the #1 eNewsletter for financial advisors by the Erdos & Morgan “FAMOUS” Study (2019-2023) has announced its Venerated Voices™ awards for commentaries published in 2023. Rankings were issued in the following categories:
- Top 10 Venerated Voices™ by Commentary
- Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Firm
- Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Author
- Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Firm – Frequently Posted
- Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Author – Frequently Posted
The frequently posted categories require a minimum of 12 posts annually, or three per quarter, whereas the first three categories require only four posts annually, or one per quarter. We added the two frequently posted categories to highlight and reward those authors and firms who post regularly.
The most popular topics in 2023 among all commentaries were related to portfolio construction, global markets, risk, student loan repayments, and market outlooks.
Leading the Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Firm category was Hussman Funds of Maryland, followed by Mauldin Economics of Florida. In third place was Oaktree Capital Management of Los Angeles.
Among individual commentators, the most-widely read was Anne Walsh of Guggenheim Investments. In second place was John Hussman of Hussman Funds followed by John Mauldin of Mauldin Economics in third place.
The most-widely read commentary in 2023, published on August 15, was Credit is the Next Shoe to Drop by Anne Walsh of Guggenheim Investments. In her interview with Bloomberg TV, Walsh shared her insights on the economic landscape, focusing on inflation and credit risks. She emphasized that while inflation was expected to decrease, its trajectory would not be straightforward, with labor market wages playing a pivotal role. Moreover, Walsh raised a crucial point that the market’s fixation on interest rates may have overshadowed looming credit risks. She referred to as “the next shoe to drop.” Walsh went on to highlight that companies and investors holding substantial cash reserves are better positioned to navigate economic challenges. But the presence of idiosyncratic, one-off credit risks remains a concern, potentially leading to defaults and delinquencies. In terms of portfolio positioning, She advised that high-grade credit markets offer relative stability and present opportunities in structured credit:
In the shorter run, I think the market is not anticipating the next shoe to drop, and that’s credit. And the concerns with regards to margins and pressures and a recessionary cycle, I think we have to get through that first before getting to the good stuff at the end of this story.
Japan Is On The Rise took second place, written by Carl Tannenbaum of Northern Trust and published on July 18. Tannenbaum began by characterizing Japan as a former global economic leader that has experienced decades of stagnation and decline. But he said Japan is “on the rise.” He notes it is showing signs of improvement, including strong economic growth and a significant stock market rebound. Furthermore, he highlighted how the pandemic played a surprising role in this turnaround. That’s because supply chain disruptions and labor shortages led to wage increases and higher prices, effectively countering deflation. Despite ongoing challenges, Tannenbaum suggested the prevailing sentiment surrounding Japan’s economy is optimistic.
Advisor Perspectives’ website attracts more than 150,000 unique visitors per month. Virtually all of them are financial advisors serving high- and ultra-high net worth individuals. The company, which is part of VettaFi, publishes economic and market commentaries submitted by fund companies, advisors and independent research firms. In 2023, over 2,200 such commentaries were published and made available through a daily newsletter, Research Perspectives, which the company emails to its subscribers.
Venerated Voices™ rankings were determined by the number of unique readers of each commentary, using data provided electronically by the third-party web analytics service Google Analytics. The data was normalized using the average score per month. Any participant is eligible to receive a quarterly award. Each firm and author is assigned a relative score based on unique pageviews, with a score of 100 equal to average quarterly readership.
Advisor Perspectives was founded in 2007 and is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. In addition to Research Perspectives, it publishes a widely read weekly newsletter, Advisor Perspectives. That contains original articles on the markets, the economy and practice management. In October 2022, it was announced that Advisor Perspectives became a part of VettaFi. In January 2024, it was announced that VettaFi became part of TMX Group.
Advisor Perspectives will continue providing quarterly updates to its rankings, as well as issuing annual Venerated Voices™ awards.
