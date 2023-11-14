The Basics of Short Selling | ETF Trends

Investing in the stock market typically brings to mind the strategy of buying low and selling high. However, there’s another, somewhat counterintuitive method some investors employ: short selling. This strategy essentially flips the traditional approach on its head, aiming to profit from a decline in a stock’s price. Short selling has intricacies that must be analyzed to better understand its mechanics, risks, and potential rewards.

What Is Short Selling?

Short selling is an advanced trading strategy where an investor borrows shares of stock from a broker and immediately sells them in the open market. The short seller’s expectation is that the stock’s price will fall. If everything goes as planned, the investor will then buy the stock at a lower price on the open market. They then return the borrowed shares to the broker and pocket the difference as profit.

Here’s a simple example: Suppose an investor shorts 100 shares of Company A at $50 per share. The total value of these shares is $5,000. Later, the price of Company A drops to $40 per share. The investor then buys back the 100 shares at this price, costing them $4,000. After returning the borrowed shares, the investor has made a profit of $1,000, minus any fees or interest paid to the broker.

The Mechanics of Short Selling

To engage in short selling, an investor typically needs a margin account with their brokerage. This type of account allows investors to borrow money or stocks against the value of assets in the account. Once an investor decides to short a stock, the brokerage will source shares to lend to the investor. These often come from the portfolios of other clients.

Before initiating a short sale, the investor must meet certain margin requirements set by the broker and regulatory authorities like the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. For instance, the initial margin requirement might be 50% of the value of the short sale. There’s also a maintenance margin – the minimum account balance to keep the trade open. If the account balance falls below this level, the investor will face a margin call. That requires they add more funds or close positions.

When the shares are borrowed, the investor sells them on the open market at the current market price. This transaction is conducted just like any other stock sale, but with borrowed shares. The investor needs to closely monitor the market and the specific stock. If the price drops, they stand to make a profit. However, if the price rises, they could face significant losses.

To close a short position, the investor must buy back the same number of shares they initially sold. This is known as “covering” the short. The profit or loss from the short sale is the difference between the sale price and the buyback price, minus any dividends paid and interest incurred.

Risks Involved

While the prospect of profiting from declining stock prices might sound enticing, short selling is not without significant risks:

Unlimited Loss Potential: Unlike traditional investing, where the maximum loss is the amount invested, short selling exposes investors to potentially infinite losses. If the stock price rises instead of falling, the losses can continue to accumulate, as there’s no upper limit to how high a stock can go.

Buy-In Risk: If many investors are shorting a stock and its price begins to rise, brokers might struggle to find shares to lend. In such cases, they may force short sellers to buy back the shares and close their positions, possibly at inopportune times.

Dividend Payments: If the shorted stock pays dividends, the short seller is responsible for paying the dividend amount to the person or entity from whom they borrowed the shares.

Interest and Fees: Borrowing shares isn’t free. Investors will often pay interest on the value of the borrowed shares, and fees can also be incurred.

Benefits and Strategic Use

Despite the risks, why do investors opt for short selling? For one, traders might believe that a stock is overvalued or that upcoming events might negatively impact its price. Short selling is the most direct way to take advantage of declines in share prices. Sellers can bring balance by injecting a dose of skepticism and realism, potentially preventing or mitigating asset bubbles.

Investors use short selling as a hedge to offset potential losses in their long positions. For instance, if an investor has a large exposure to a particular sector, they might short-sell stocks in the same sector as a form of insurance against sector-specific risks. Some hedge funds and institutional investors employ market-neutral strategies, taking both long and short positions to capitalize on relative performance while aiming to minimize market exposure.

Lastly, short selling can be a way to diversify strategies within a portfolio, especially in bear markets. Within individual sectors, if technological advancements render a particular industry obsolete, short-selling stocks in that industry can be profitable.

Inverse ETFs

Since 2006, investors have been able to pursue a second, much-easier-to-understand option to express a bearish view in the market. Inverse ETFs are a type of exchange traded fund designed to perform inversely to the index or benchmark they track. In simple terms, when the index goes down, the value of the inverse ETF goes up, and vice versa. These financial instruments provide a convenient and accessible way for investors to benefit from declines in market or sector performance without the complexities and risks inherent in traditional short selling.

One of the key advantages of inverse ETFs over short selling is ease of use. Investing in an inverse ETF is as straightforward as buying shares of any other ETF or stock. This process is significantly simpler than the mechanics of short selling, which involves borrowing shares, paying interest, and managing the additional risks associated with potentially unlimited losses.

In contrast, when you buy an inverse ETF, the most you can lose is the initial investment, similar to any traditional stock purchase. This defined risk profile makes inverse ETFs particularly appealing to retail investors who seek a simpler method to hedge or speculate on market downturns.

The Potential for Leverage

Furthermore, inverse ETFs provide built-in leverage options. Certain inverse ETFs offer double or even triple the inverse exposure to the underlying index, amplifying potential gains (and losses). This built-in leverage allows investors to adopt aggressive positions without the complexities of managing margin requirements and interest costs associated with leveraged short positions. For investors interested in leveraging their bets against a market or sector, inverse ETFs present a more straightforward and regulated alternative.

Lastly but not least, another advantage of inverse ETFs is their liquidity. Being traded like stocks, they can be bought and sold throughout the trading day at market prices. This liquidity and flexibility offer investors the opportunity to quickly enter or exit positions in response to market movements, which can be more challenging with traditional short selling due to the need to locate and borrow shares.

Up until July 2022, inverse (and leveraged) ETFs tied to equities would cover entire sectors, themes, or asset classes. However, single-stock leveraged and inverse ETFs are now available, with most such products tied to the performance of extremely liquid large-cap stocks.

Closing Thoughts

Short selling is a complex strategy. It requires thorough research, a clear understanding of risks, and a keen sense of market dynamics, not to mention the attention span to monitor a stock closely for possibly extended periods of time. While it offers the opportunity to profit in declining markets, the risks of short selling can be substantial. Investors should approach the strategy with caution, ensuring they understand the mechanics and costs involved.

Inverse ETFs emerge as a more accessible and manageable alternative for those looking to capitalize on market downturns without the intricacies and heightened risks of traditional short selling. These financial instruments offer ease of use, defined risk, built-in leverage options, liquidity, and the ability to target broad market segments or indexes, making them a suitable option for a wider range of investors. Inverse ETFs provide a streamlined way for individual investors to hedge against market downturns or speculate on declining markets or sectors, without the need for the extensive resources or expertise required in short selling.