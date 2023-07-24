How Asset Location Helps Minimize Taxes and Maximize Returns

Based on the principle that what really matters are after-tax returns , most investors could benefit from following this basic breakdown of where to put certain types of assets:

“Location, location, location” is the most important thing in real estate, or so the saying goes. The same is arguably true in investing because where you keep assets can be as important as what you’re investing in.

As a general rule, the higher your tax rate, the more you could lose if your assets are not held in the right accounts. It’s also important to remember not all assets are treated equally for the purposes of taxation. When building a portfolio, investors may be able to keep more of what they earn by considering the different tax rates on investment income and holding less tax-efficient assets in tax-advantaged accounts like an IRA or 401k.