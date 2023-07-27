3 Common Mistakes Investors Make — And How to Avoid Them

PERFORMANCE CHASING

The average investor tends to choose funds based on whether they recently beat their benchmarks, presumably because they believe these funds will continue to outperform.2 However, the data indicates the best-performing funds have rarely stayed at the top for long. Out of 549 actively managed domestic equity funds that were in the top quartile in June 2017, fewer than 3% remained in the top quartile four years later.3 Finding active funds with the ability to persistently beat their benchmark could add meaningful value to portfolios, but they may be difficult to find before the fact.

The same is true of investing in individual stocks. Many of us, especially those new to investing, are drawn to the “high-fliers”; unfortunately, the phrase ‘like moths to a flame’ often applies here.

Choosing a stock or fund because it recently performed well can lead you to ignore long-term evidence in favor of current trends. When investors act almost exclusively on short-term market events, it can support performance-chasing tendencies that can hurt long-term returns.

Tip: "Past performance is no guarantee of future returns" is not a footnote to be ignored; keep this phrase top of mind when you're considering any investment. Just like driving, it's better to invest looking at the road ahead vs. staring in the rearview mirror. Other criteria should also be considered when seeking a fund to meet investment goals, such as the investment objective, fees, and taxes, for example.

HINDSIGHT BIAS