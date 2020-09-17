Fidelity Investments Launches New Multifactor ETF, FLRG

On Thursday, Fidelity Investments, a leading provider of ETFs with more than $585 billion in ETF client assets, announced the launch of the Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (FLRG). This ETF expands Fidelity’s broad offering, which now includes 33 ETFs, all competitively priced, and available commission-free on Fidelity’s online retail and institutional brokerage platforms.

Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF has a total net expense ratio of 0.29% (as of 9/17/2020). The full Fidelity lineup now includes three actively-managed equity ETFs, three actively-managed bond ETFs, 15 factor ETFs, 11 passive equity sector ETFs and Fidelity ONEQ.

“The launch of our U.S. Multifactor ETF strengthens one of the industry’s already deepest suites of factor ETFs,” says Greg Friedman, Fidelity’s Head of ETF Management and Strategy. “We continue to see a growing demand for ‘smart’ beta strategies as investors look for opportunities to help drive returns or manage risk. Today’s launch further reinforces our leadership in offering investors exceptional choice and value to help meet their distinct financial goals.”

Fidelity’s full lineup of ETFs, including today’s new Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF, is available for purchase commission-free online for individual investors, registered investment advisors, and broker-dealers on Fidelity’s ETF platform. Fidelity’s platform offers individual investors and advisors access to more than 2,000 ETFs, commission-free.

About Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF

Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF seeks to provide investment returns that correspond, before fees and expenses, generally to the performance of the Fidelity U.S. Multifactor Index. The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in securities included in the Fidelity U.S. Multifactor Index. The Fidelity U.S. Multifactor Index is designed to reflect the performance of stocks of large and mid-capitalization U.S. companies with attractive valuations, high quality profiles, positive momentum signals, and lower volatility than the broader market.

Innovation on the Investment Frontier

Fidelity is committed to innovation in the asset management space. The firm offers a broad range of investment vehicles to meet the evolving needs of investors and continues to look for opportunities to grow its product offering. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of the recent launch of Fidelity’s first suite of innovative active equity ETFs and the expansion of Fidelity’s thematic fund lineup with time-based pricing.

Fidelity’s mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $9.0 trillion, including discretionary assets of $3.5 trillion as of August 31, 2020, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers: helping more than 32 million people invest their own life savings, 22,000 businesses manage employee benefit programs, as well as providing more than 13,500 institutions with investment and technology solutions to invest their own clients’ money. Privately held for more than 70 years, Fidelity employs more than 45,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit https://www.fidelity.com/about-fidelity/our-company.

