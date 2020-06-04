Fidelity Debuts 3 Active Equity ETFs

Fidelity Investments today introduced its first suite of active equity ETFs, that unlike traditional ETFs, won’t tell the public what assets they hold each day.

The three new ETFs are available commission-free to individual investors and financial advisors through Fidelity’s online brokerage platforms. The active equity ETFs are competitively priced with total expense ratios of 0.59% each and will utilize the same portfolio managers and research teams as their like-named mutual funds.

“With our new active equity ETFs, we are continuing to innovate and offer unmatched overall value to our clients,” said Greg Friedman, Fidelity’s Head of ETF Management and Strategy. “Our active equity ETFs harness the power of Fidelity’s 74-year legacy of active management delivered with the tax efficiency, trading flexibility and potential cost efficiency benefits ETF vehicles offer.”

Fidelity’s active equity ETFs will employ an innovative tracking basket methodology, which maintains the benefits of the ETF structure, provides information to market participants to promote efficient trading of shares, and preserves the ability to add value through active management.

The active equity ETFs began trading today on the CBOE BZX Exchange, Inc. Each ETF will have an investment objective to seek long-term growth of capital.

Fidelity’s New Active Equity ETFs: Principal Investment Strategies

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) [ 1] will normally invest primarily in equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes have above-average growth potential (stocks of these companies are often called “growth” stocks). The Adviser normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s assets in blue chip companies (companies that, in FMR’s view, are well-known, well-established and well-capitalized), which generally have large or medium market capitalizations.

[1] These ETFs are different from traditional ETFs.

Traditional ETFs tell the public what assets they hold each day. These ETFs will not. This may create additional risks for your investment. For example:

You may have to pay more money to trade the ETF’s shares. This ETF will provide less information to traders, who tend to charge more for trades when they have less information.

The price you pay to buy ETF shares on an exchange may not match the value of the ETF’s portfolio. The same is true when you sell shares. These price differences may be greater for this ETF compared to other ETFs because it provides less information to traders.

These additional risks may be even greater in bad or uncertain market conditions.

The ETF will publish on Fidelity.com and i.Fidelity.com a “Tracking Basket” designed to help trading in shares of the ETF. While the Tracking Basket includes some of the ETF’s holdings, it is not the ETF’s actual portfolio.

The differences between this ETF and other ETFs may also have advantages. By keeping certain information about the ETF secret, this ETF may face less risk that other traders can predict or copy its investment strategy. This may improve the ETF’s performance. If other traders are able to copy or predict the ETF’s investment strategy, however, this may hurt the ETF’s performance.