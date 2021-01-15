Fed Chair Optimistic about Recovery and Maintaining Inflationary Pressures

With interest rates climbing amid stock and index ETF consolidations recently, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reassured investors of his commitment to maintaining low interest rates going forward, expressing optimism for a healthy and robust economic recovery while maintaining inflationary pressures.

“When the time comes to raise interest rates, we’ll certainly do that, and that time, by the way, is no time soon,” Powell said Thursday during a Q&A session presented by Princeton University.

In its most recent policy statement from December, the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee expressed its desire to keep an accommodative position until it notes “substantial further progress” towards employment and inflation goals.

With unemployment data in the focus today, the Fed chief also stressed the central bank’s new attack on inflation, in which it will maintain rates even if unemployment dips below levels that historically would have projected increasing pricing pressures.

“That wouldn’t be a reason to raise interest rates, unless we start to see inflation or other imbalances that would threaten the achievement of our mandate,” he said.

One such imbalance would be inflation. In recent days, a few Fed officials have admonished investors that inflation could jump sooner than the Fed anticipates and compel the removal of some policy accommodations faster than committee members have projected.

Inflationary Prospects for 2021