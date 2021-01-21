Fearing a Bubble, Millionaire Investors Are Watching These ETFs

With the S&P 500 climbing back from the February lows of the pandemic last year to score 16% gains by the close of 2020, many investors are now concerned that stocks and index ETFs are due for a pullback. The S&P 500′s 12-month price-to-earnings ratio is at a premium of 45% to its 20-year average. As a result, the CFRA projects a 2021 earnings increase for the S&P 500 Growth component of the index at 13.3% versus 20.1% for its value group. Over 150 years of history, the Shiller P/E ratio for the S&P 500 has a mean of 16.8 and a median of 15.8. Currently, the Shiller S&P ratio for the S&P 500 is 34.5, which is more than twice its historic average. According to a new survey from E-Trade Financial, however, rather than running to cash or other safe haven assets, many investors are turning to undervalued sectors of the market. Looking at the survey, just 9% of millionaires surveyed by E-Trade feel that the market is still far from a bubble, with 16% believing we’re “fully in a bubble”, 46% claiming we are in “somewhat of a bubble”, and 29% feeling the market is approaching a bubble. These same investors are actually increasing their risk tolerance in the first quarter of 2021, with the expectation that stocks will finish Q1 with more gains, as bubbles can often move higher in their final stages.

A Bubble Ahead?

So what makes these investors so confident of further upside in stocks and index ETFs?

With the rollout of the coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna in process, along with a potentially greater stimulus package from President-elect Biden, investors foresee more gains ahead.

“There is a broader recognition of an economy that is improving and signs that the factors are in place for the market to move higher,” said Mike Loewengart, chief investment officer at E-Trade Financial’s capital management unit.