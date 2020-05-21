The recent explosion in tech stocks has aided the Nasdaq in achieving a 2% year-to-date gain through Tuesday’s close, while the S&P 500 is down 10% year to date and the Dow is off 15%.

Now Jim Cramer said the most dominant names in technology emerged as the latest stock group to lead the market higher in Wednesday’s session.

“These Big Tech stocks led us higher,” the “Mad Money” host said after the major averages staged a strong rally.

“This market’s been going through leadership groups like there’s no tomorrow.”

Cramer has been undoubtedly referring to the rapid-fire oscillations that investors are witnessing over the last few weeks, as stock indexes struggle to break through key technical levels amid ongoing economic uncertainty and a still rampant coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 369 points, or 1.52% Wednesday, as the S&P 500 scrapped out a 1.67% gain. But the champion of the three was the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite which climbed 2.08% to finish the day.

While the market has undergone some changes as there have been breakouts in the consumer staples, health care, essential big-box retailer, and semiconductor sectors during different periods, as the U.S. has continued to fight the coronavirus pandemic, now it may be tech’s turn according to Cramer.

“And now it’s FAANG’s turn,” Cramer said, referring to the acronym for the group of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google parent Alphabet stock.

Amazon jumped almost 2% to $2,497.94, topping its record close at the end of April.